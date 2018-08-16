Google Cloud Platform: Building a Hybrid Render Farm

Google Cloud Platform posted an online guide for building a render farm using its scalable architecture.



Render farms, which are needed by content creators for outputting digital productions, can be very expensive to build on-premise and require a lot of electricity to run.



GCP is now enabling render applications to scale from 2- or 4-core VMs all the way to a 160-core VM with up to 3844 GB of RAM. Up to 8 GPUs may be attached to any VM to create a GPU farm.



https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/gcp/building-a-hybrid-render-farm-on-gcp-new-guide-available





