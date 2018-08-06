Google Cloud Platform began offering virtual workstations optimized for graphics-intensive applications and machine learning inference based on the NVIDIA Tesla P4 GPU.
The new support enables users to turn any instance with one or more GPUs into a high-end workstation. P4s offer 8GB of GDDR5 memory
Monday, August 6, 2018
Google Cloud launches NVIDIA Tesla P4 GPUs
Monday, August 06, 2018 Google Cloud, Nvidia
