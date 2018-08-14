Georgia Tech has established a Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute circuit in partnership with Internet 2.
A blog posting by Adam Smith, IT Service Delivery Lead, Georgia Tech discusses the challenges of turning up the Azure service while incorporating external private address space, routing issues, and cloud network architecture.
Internet2 is the advanced technology community founded by the leading higher education institutions in the U.S.
https://www.internet2.edu/blogs/detail/16404
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Georgia Tech establishes Azure ExpressRoute with Internet2
