Gartner highlights emerging risks for cloud computing, including GDPR

In its latest quarterly Emerging Risks Report, Gartner highlights a number of new risks for enterprises in using cloud resources, including new risks from cybersecurity threats, information disclosure leaks, and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. The report is based on a survey of 110 senior executives in risk, audit, finance and compliance at large global organizations.



Gartner identifies social engineering and GDPR compliance as "most likely to cause the greatest enterprise damage if not adequately addressed by risk management leaders." Enterprises are also continuing to struggle with cybersecurity.



Nevertheless, the research consultancy remains bullish on the growth of cloud services, predicting cloud computing to be a $300 billion business by 2021.



https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2018-08-15-gartner-says-cloud-computing-remains-top-emerging-business-risk





