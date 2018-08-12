Fujitsu develops high power Gallium-Nitride transistors

Fujitsu Labs has developed a crystal structure that both increases current and voltage in gallium-nitride (GaN) high electron mobility transistors (HEMT). The innovation effectively triples the output power of transistors used for transmitters in the microwave band.



Potential applications could include weather radar and 5G systems.



Fujitsu said GaN high electron mobility transistors can extend the outreach of microwaves from the microwave and millimeter-wave bands used for radar and wireless communications.



This research was partially supported by Innovative Science and Technology Initiative for Security, established by the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) of the Japanese Ministry of Defense.



