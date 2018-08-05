Faster Standards Development - MEF moves from Hardware to Software





One of the biggest trends in the industry is the movement from hardware to software, says

Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF.



As a standards organization, MEF is dealing with this change in a couple of ways. Rather than write the specification first, MEF is looking to developers to iterate their software first and then following with the specification development.



Filmed at the MEF Annual Members' Meeting in Nashville.



See video: https://youtu.be/wdy0dhH3hmk





