Facebook sets 2020 target for 100% renewable power

Facebook has set 2020 as its target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75% and to power 100% of global operations with renewable energy. Three years ago, the company set a goal of powering 50% of its operations with renewable power by 2018. It reached this goal by the end of 2017.



To date, Facebook has signed contracts for over 3 gigawatts of new solar and wind energy. Most of the contracts have been signed over the past 12 months for new solar and wind projects that will deliver energy to its hyperscale data operations.



https://newsroom.fb.com/news/2018/08/renewable-energy/





