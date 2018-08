Facebook establishes Express Wi-Fi Certified program

Facebook launched an Express Wi-Fi Certified partner program for access point manufacturers.



The initial list of Express Wi-Fi Certified partners includes Arista Networks, Cambium Networks, and Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS Company.



Facebook's Express Wi-Fi enables local entrepreneurs, internet service providers, and mobile network operators to offer fast, affordable internet access in local communities. Currently, Express Wi-Fi is available with 10 partners in five countries — India, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, and Tanzania. People typically access Express Wi-Fi hotspots by signing up with a participating retailer and purchasing a prepaid data pack.



Facebook said Express Wi-Fi Certified hotspots must be able to perform two key tasks: authenticate people who want to use a hotspot and account for the Wi-Fi data they use.