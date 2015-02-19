Ericsson to build IP transport network for 5G in Denmark

Hi3G, which operates under the "3" brand in Denmark, has selected Ericsson to modernize its transport network with 5G-ready routers over the next three years. Deployment begins this autumn.



The new IP Mobile Backhaul transformation project will use Ericsson's Router 6000 platform. Hi3G is already using Ericsson’s MINI-LINK product portfolio, which shares a common management system with Router 6000 series.



Arun Bansal, Senior Vice President and Head of Ericsson in Europe & Latin America, says: “Hi3G is establishing itself as one of the 5G leaders in the region and we are committed to helping them on this journey by building the highest quality network that provides an outstanding user experience. The network is at the heart of 5G and our portfolio – the most complete in the industry – will enable service providers today to evolve smoothly to the next generation of networks.”



Ericsson introduced its Router 6000 platform at Mobile World Congress 2015, but has rarely mentioned it in press briefing since that time.







Ericsson Radio System features multi-standard, multi-band and multi-layer technology. It delivers three times the capacity density with 50 percent improvement in energy efficiency compared to current systems.



Ericsson also took the wraps off its new Router 6000 series advanced radio integrated transport for high-performance backhaul with precise synchronization required LTE Advanced, 5G and M2M.



The new Router 6000 series is a key element in Ericsson's next-generation portfolio, a comprehensive suite of platforms running one network operating system (IPOS), spanning from cell-site routers to edge, mobile core and data centers. The architecture will integrate SDN capabilities and, when matched with the new Ericsson Virtual Router, will enable distributed cloud applications. New Ericsson Network Manager capabilities will bring application aware traffic engineering with plug-and-play installation.



"The Ericsson Router 6000 series is a game changer since it responds directly to operators' challenges of dramatic increase in the number of connected devices, and the video explosion driving the demand for traffic scale and higher quality of experience," said Anders Lindblad, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Unit Cloud and IP at Ericsson.



Some highlights of the Ericsson Router 6000 series:



Integrated into the new Ericsson Radio System that supports a multi-standard, multi-band, multi-layer architecture

Series consists of the Router 6672 for access, the Router 6675 for pre-aggregation and the Router 6274 for metro aggregation.

First access router with 100GE interfaces in a single Rack Unit (RU) -- more capacity and higher density of 10GE/100GE interfaces in a compact form factor.

