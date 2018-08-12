Ericsson -- first 5G radios built in US by end of 2018

Ericsson will boost US-based R&D to meet the growing demand for 5G in the region. Plans call for a new software development center with a baseband focus that is expected to employ 200 software engineers when fully operations. Last year, Ericsson opened a 5G ASIC design center in Austin, Texas. This facility will have 80 employees once fully staffed.



Ericsson will begin manufacturing in the US to support the 5G rollouts of its US customers and for global flexibility. The first 5G radios manufactured in the US are expected by the end of this year thanks to a production partner.





Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, says: “The United States is our largest market, accounting for a quarter of Ericsson’s business over the last seven years. To serve the demand of these fast-moving service providers, we are strengthening our investment in the US to be even closer to our customers and meet their accelerated 5G deployment plans.”Ericsson predicts that 5G subscriptions will reach the 150 million-mark, accounting for 48 percent of all mobile subscriptions in North America by the end of 2023.Ericsson also noted that it will soon have about 80 employees in North America focused on AI and automation.