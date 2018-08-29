Equinix to offer private connectivity to VMware cloud on AWS

Equinix will offer private connectivity to VMware Cloud on AWS via AWS Direct Connect at its data centers globally. VMware Cloud on AWS is an on-demand service that enables enterprises to run applications across vSphere-based cloud environments with access to a broad range of AWS services. Powered by VMware Cloud Foundation, this service integrates vSphere, vSAN and NSX along with VMware vCenter management, and is optimized to run on dedicated, elastic, bare-metal AWS infrastructure.



The services is now available in 24 metros around the world by connecting to an AWS Direct Connect edge node deployed at Equinix IBX data centers within the same metro or via Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric).



Equinix said it already deploys more AWS Direct Connect onramps than any other data center provider.



Currently, AWS Direct Connect is available to customers in Equinix IBX data centers across 24 strategic markets including Amsterdam, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Helsinki, Los Angeles, London, Madrid, Manchester, Miami, Munich, New York, Osaka, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Seattle, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Warsaw and Washington, D.C.