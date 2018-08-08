Equinix now has an 82% utilization rate across its global data centers

Equinix reported quarterly revenue of $1.262 billion, up 18% year-over-year or up 9% yoy on a normalized and constant currency basis. Net income amounted to $68 million and adjusted EBITDA was $604 million, with a 48% adjusted EBITDA margin.



Peter Van Camp, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO and President, Equinix: “Equinix delivered another strong quarter with record bookings across all three regions and virtually all key operating metrics showing solid momentum in our go-to-market engine and interconnection strategy. Our unique global platform of 200 data centers, and the customer ecosystems within them, remain at the heart of our strategy, as evidenced by strong cross-regional sales and healthy interconnection activity in Q2."



Some highlights for the quarter:





Interconnection revenue continued to outpace colocation revenue, reflecting the rapid adoption of hybrid, multicloud as the preferred IT deployment model

Cross connects between customers increased to more than 288,000

The Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric platform now serves more than 1,200 customers.

Completed expansions in the Amsterdam, Denver and London metros

Achieved a utilization rate of 82% across the platform

There is an active pipeline of 32 expansion projects currently underway, including a partnership with Omantel

Key customer wins and expansions included China Mobile, Lithia Motors and Tencent

Customer deployments across multiple metros increased to 85% of total recurring revenue.



