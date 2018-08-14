Endace and Gigamon announce partnership for packet capture/visibility

Endace and Gigamon announced a technology partnership to provide visibility into network traffic for SecOps, NetOps and DevOps teams.



The partnership brings together the EndaceProbe Analytics Platform and the GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform, which is a packet broker. Endace enables high-speed network recording, traffic playback and analytics hosting. The companies said their joint solution enables customers to accurately record every packet on all segments of their network and decrypt encrypted traffic before it is delivered to hosted analytics applications and recorded by EndaceProbes.



"Investigating security threats or troubleshooting performance problems can be a slow, challenging and inconclusive process if you don't have access to the packets," said Stuart Wilson, CEO of Endace. "With the Endace and Gigamon partnership, customers have access to a highly scalable solution that delivers the definitive evidence they need to rapidly and accurately investigate and resolve issues."





Phil Griston, Senior Director of Partner Marketing and Development at Gigamon, commented: "Combining the GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform with EndaceProbes gives our mutual customers total control over, and visibility into, the traffic on their networks. They can direct traffic with absolute precision to the EndaceProbe platforms on their network for analysis and recording. And control traffic flows to the security and performance analytics solutions they have deployed – both hosted on their EndaceProbes or standalone."