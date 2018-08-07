Deutsche Telekom expands 100Mbps in rural areas

Deutsche Telekom reported progress in its network modernization especially in development areas as 405,000 additional households across Germany recently become eligible for 100 Mbps service. Upload speeds have also increased from 10 Mbps to 40 Mbps. The speed boast is attained by installing vectoring line cards in its street cabinets.



"We are making great progress on expanding broadband in Germany", said Walter Goldenits, Chief Technology Officer at Telekom Deutschland.