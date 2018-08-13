Deutsche Telekom activates vectoring upgrade in more areas

Deutscke Telekom announced another milestone for its broadband upgrade program as 226,400 households in 151 municipalities can now surf faster on the Internet with download speeds of up to 100 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 40 Mbps.



The cities benefiting include Haltern am See, with 12,000 households, Werdau, with 11,200, Aachen with 10,900, Illingen with 8,300, and Peißenberg with another 6,400 households.



“We’re not just building information superhighways between major metropolises and population centers; our network also extends to rural areas. We are the only company pursuing comprehensive broadband expansion," says Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. “Some of our build-out projects are designed to serve tens of thousands of households, while others benefit just a handful. For us, every line counts. It doesn’t matter if it’s in Aachen, Chemnitz or Munich or in Aulendorf, Bisingen or Schwindegg.” No other company is investing as much in broadband expansion in rural areas as Deutsche Telekom. The next wave of commissioning is scheduled for September 17.