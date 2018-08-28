Dell'Oro: Huawei recaptures microwave transmission market share

The microwave transmission market maintained its positive momentum in 2Q 2018, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. Huawei regained the highest market share in the quarter.



“This was a second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth for the microwave transmission equipment market,” stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President with Dell’Oro Group. “We are increasingly confident that demand for mobile backhaul is improving, and that it will expand this year following two years of revenue contraction,” continued Yu.



Top Four Microwave Transmission Manufacturers in 2Q 2018



Rank Revenue Share

1 Huawei 24 %

2 Ericsson 21 %

3 Nokia 11 %

4 NEC 10 %



Additional highlights from the 2Q 2018 Microwave Transmission Quarterly Report:





The point-to-point Microwave Transmission market grew six percent year-over-year in the quarter.

Huawei regained the highest market share in the quarter after briefly losing this top spot to NEC in 1Q 2018.

Ericsson and Nokia grew their revenue in the quarter, giving them the second and third highest market shares, respectively.

The country with the largest demand for Microwave Transmission equipment was India. We estimate radio shipments to India grew about 45 percent year-over-year in the first half of 2018.



