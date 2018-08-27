Dell EMC boosts its Cloud-enabled platforms

In conjunction with VMworld in Las Vegas, Dell EMC announced several enhancements to its cloud-enabled infrastructure solutions portfolio.



Highlights include:



Dell EMC VxRail and VMware VxRack advancements for software-defined data centers and multi-cloud

Infrastructure portfolio updates focused on storage, data protection and security

Additional flexible consumption options with public cloud-like economics to align resources with workload requirements

Cloud consulting and technology services advance cloud strategy and execution

The introduction of a new nDell EMC Cloud Marketplace self-service portal

Improved data storage utilization by way of tight integration with Virtustream Storage Cloud and Dell EMC Elastic Cloud Storage.

Dell EMC Data Domain Cloud DR has been enhanced for application-consistent cloud disaster recovery in AWS, as well as recovery to VMware Cloud on AWS.

Dell EMC Cloud Snapshot Manager noe provides backup and recovery for public cloud workloads, and now offers protection for Microsoft Azure.

VMware vCloud Director features a new data protection extension that now enables cloud service providers to offer an integrated VMware and Data Protection self-service solution to customers.

"As more applications and traditional workloads move into various clouds, the proliferation of cloud siloes will become inevitable, inhibiting organizations' ability to fully exploit business differentiators like data analytics and burgeoning AI initiatives," said Sam Grocott, senior vice president at Dell EMC. "Dell EMC's focused innovation across its cloud-enabled portfolio of platforms, infrastructure, consumption models and services helps organizations evolve more quickly to a cloud operating model for the modern data center."