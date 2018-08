Database for the Instant Experience -- a profile of Redis Labs

Another differentiator is our active-active global distribution capability. If you would like to deploy an application both in the U.S. and Europe, for example, your will have application servers in a European data center and in a US data center. But what about the database? Would it be a single database for those two locations? While this helps avoid data inconsistency it’s terrible when it comes to performance, for at least one of these two data centers. If you have a separate database in each data center, performance may improve, but at the risk of consistency. Let’s assume that you and your wife share the same bank account, and that you are in the U.S. and she is traveling in Europe. What if both of you withdraw funds at an ATM at about the same time? If the app servers in the US and Europe are linked to the same database, there is no problem, but if the bank's app uses two databases (one in the US and one in Europe), how would they prevent overdraft? Having a globally distributed database with full sync is a major challenge. If you try to do conflict resolution over the Internet between Europe and the U.S., database operation will slow down dramatically, which is a no-go for the instant experience end users demand. So, we developed a unique technology for Redis Enterprise based on the mathematically proven CRDT concept, developed in universities. Today, with Redis Enterprise, our customers can deploy a global database in multiple data centers around the world while assuring local latency and strong eventual consistency. Each one works as if it is fully independent, but behind the scene we ensure they are all in sync.