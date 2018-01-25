Cumulus Linux runs on Broadcom Trident 3 switches

Cumulus Networks announced support for switching platforms powered by the new Broadcom Trident 3 (TD3) ASIC.
Key capabilities:
- Simplified EVPN operations: built-in simplicity on different technological layers, thus reducing human errors and downtime.
- Scale and robustness in data and control plane: The EVPN solution on Trident 3 supports VXLAN routing/tunneling in a single pass at 100/25 GbE line rate, supporting both symmetric as well as asymmetric routing
- Switch platform: The Trident 3 family of programmable switches are 3.2Tbps and 2Tbps devices designed for data center, enterprise, and service provider networks transitioning to high-density 10/25/100G Ethernet. Trident 3’s programmability allows new enhancements to VXLAN-EVPN, such as VXLAN-GBP, to roll out via a field upgrade, avoiding forklift upgrades and providing investment protection
- Investment protection: The Cumulus and Broadcom solutions maximize ROI through investment protection with interoperability, flexible positioning and re-use of resources, making it easier for customers to migrate spine devices downstream in the future to operate at the top of rack leaf switches, if and when needed.
“Cumulus Networks and Broadcom have been building network architectures for years, empowering the data center switching market and providing operators with greater control over their infrastructure resources,” said JR Rivers, CTO and Co-founder of Cumulus Networks. “This Cumulus Linux support for Broadcom supports our goal of bringing even more modern, scalable networks to more organizations around the world.”
Cumulus raises $43 million for its open networking
Cumulus Networks, which offers a Linux operating system environment for open networking, announced $43 million in new funding. Cumulus plans to expand its sales force and invest in growing its marketing programs, with a particular focus on reaching new customers in EMEA and Asia Pacific.
Cumulus's mission is "to free customers from expensive proprietary network stacks and bring the automation, agility and scalability of web-scale networks to companies of all sizes."
The company cited the following recent milestones:
- During 2017, the company signed over 350 new customers and now serves more than 800 customers, including over a third of the Fortune 50.
- Growth outside the U.S. was particularly strong. Cumulus tripled its business in the Asia Pacific region and more than doubled its business in EMEA during 2017.
- Cumulus Networks debuted in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Networking.
- In October 2017, Cumulus was inducted into the Innovation Hall of Fame by JP Morgan Chase.
- During 2017, the company released new solutions including NetQ, a telemetry-based fabric validation system; Host Pack, software essentials for the host enabling web-scale networking for containers, microservices and more; and Cumulus in the Cloud, a personal virtual data center to build and test network designs and operations.