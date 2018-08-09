Cox Business acquires Rapidscale for managed cloud offerings

Cox Business has acquired RapidScale, a leading managed and hybrid managed cloud services provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The acquisition combines Cox Business' transport and connectivity services with RapidScale's managed and hybrid managed cloud offerings.



RapidScale, which is based in Irvine, California, offers a range of cloud services, including CloudServer, CloudDesktop, CloudOffice, CloudMail, CloudRecovery, CloudApp, and SD-WAN. The company was established in 2010 and is headed by co-founder Randy Jeter.



Cox Business, which generates more than $2 billion in annual revenue., said its newly strengthened connected cloud platform will help businesses improve productivity and reduce IT expenditures.



"Businesses today need a true technology partner to deliver innovation that helps them transform operations, better engage with customers and remain competitive," said Steve Rowley, executive vice president, Cox Business. "Adding RapidScale to the Cox family, grows our business in a strategic manner by improving our cloud platform and enhances our value to business customers, regardless of size or vertical market."



"Joining Cox is an opportunity to continue to innovate and expand our existing products meet businesses IT needs both today and, in the future," said Randy Jeter, co-founder and chief executive officer, RapidScale. "Cox and RapidScale share a commitment to delivering leading technologies with second-to-none customer service."





