Corning expands manufacturing in North Carolina

Corning is preparing to expand its optical cable manufacturing operations in North Carolina, according to the Charlotte Business Journal, which says the $60 million investment will add 110 jobs to its local workforce.



In April, the company announced plans for a high-volume manufacturing facility for Corning Valor Glass in Durham, North Carolina. Corning described this project as part of a plan to invest $500 million and create 1,000 new U.S. jobs as the first part of an investment of $4 billion leading to 4,000 new high-tech jobs. Corning anticipates that the new facility will be operational by year-end 2019.



