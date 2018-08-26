Comcast's Internet Essentials reaches 6 million low-income households

Over the past year, Comcast connected more than two million people to its Internet Essentials program, which provides broadband access for low-income families. The program now serves more than six million low-income Americans, making it the largest such program in the country.



Comcast also announced it will significantly expand eligibility – for the eleventh time in seven years – to low-income veterans, nearly one million of whom live within the Comcast footprint.



According to the United States Census Bureau’s 2016 American Community Survey, about a third of low-income veterans do not have Internet service at home, and only about 60 percent own a computer.



“This program has had an enormous impact on millions of families and children who now have high-speed Internet at home, many for the first time in their lives,” said David L. Cohen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer. “We’re excited to extend that same opportunity to more than one million, low-income veterans. Veterans have stood up for our country; now it’s time for us to stand up for them by providing access to life-changing digital tools and resources.”



http://www.internetessentials.com