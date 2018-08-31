ColorChip to showcase 100G-400G PAM4 optical interconnects

ColorChip will showcase a family of PAM4 optical interconnects ranging from 100G to 400G, with reaches up to 40km, at the CIOE 2018 exhibition in Shenzhen, China.



ColorChip's100G CWDM4 2km and 4WDM-10 10km QSFP28 solutions leverage its proprietary "SystemOnGlass" technology.



"To support the massive use of fiber in fronthaul and backhaul networks, the evolving 5G infrastructure will require unparalleled volumes of high speed optical modules," commented Yigal Ezra, ColorChip's CEO. "ColorChip is well positioned to leverage existing 100G QSFP28 CWDM4 production lines, already proven and scaled for massive mega datacenter demand, to support the growing needs of the 5G market, with capacity ramping up to millions of units per year."



