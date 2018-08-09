Cohere selects RedShift for UC threat detection and fraud prevention

Cohere Communications, which offer IT support services including cyber protection and crisis management, is deploying RedShift Networks’ Unified Communication Threat Management (UCTM) solution to provide its customers with a comprehensive managed VoIP solution. The rollout adds an additional layer of security to Cohere’s existing Unified Security Management (USM) Solution.



Cohere said its USM delivers a fully outsourced, end-to-end solution – enabling their customers to seamlessly secure critical systems and sensitive data.



Steven Francesco, Cohere Communications’ Chairman and CEO, said: “Secure voice communications is an essential part of our offering. Our partnership with RedShift Networks, a leader in the space, will further support our mission to provide customers with an all-encompassing Cyber framework – protecting their firm’s network from intruders and potentially catastrophic loss of information, services, and reputation.” Combining our USM Solution with RedShift Networks’ leading solutions, we are aiming to ensure that businesses can proactively respond to evolving threats and fully secure their most valuable assets – their customer and business data.”



