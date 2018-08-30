Ciena posts strong quarter as revenue rises to $818.8m

Ciena reported revenue of $818.8 million for its fiscal third quarter 2018, as compared to $728.7 million for the fiscal third quarter 2017.



Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter 2018 was $50.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $60.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, for the fiscal third quarter 2017.



Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal third quarter 2018 was $74.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $56.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, for the fiscal third quarter 2017.



"The combination of continued execution against our strategy and robust, broad-based customer demand resulted in outstanding fiscal third quarter performance," said Gary B. Smith, president and CEO of Ciena. "With our diversification, global scale and innovation leadership, we remain confident in our business model and our ability to achieve our three-year financial targets.”



Some highlights:





U.S. customers contributed 57.3% of total revenue

Three customers accounted for greater than 10% of revenue and represented 33% of total revenue

37% of revenue comes from non-telco customers; In Q3, three of the top ten revenue accounts were webscale customers, including one that exceeded 10% of total quarterly sales – a first for Ciena.

Secured wins with tier one global service providers – many of whom are new to Ciena – including Deutsche Telekom in support of its international wholesale business entity. The project includes a Europe-wide network deployment leveraging our WaveLogic technology.

APAC sales were up nearly 50%, with India once again contributing greater than 10% of global revenue. India grew 100% year-over-year, and Japan doubled in the same period. Australia also remained a strong contributor to quarterly results.

The subsea segment was up 23% year-over-year, largely driven webscale company demand. Ciena noted several new and significant wins in Q3, including four new logos, and Ciena was selected as the preferred vendor for two large consortia cables.

The Networking Platforms business was up more than 14% year-over-year.

Adjusted gross margin was 43.4%

Headcount totaled 5,889