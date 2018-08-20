Ciena expands in Tokyo

Ciena opened a new, larger office in Tokyo, supporting recent growth in the company’s local business and preparing for future expansion of its workforce and customer base. Located in the center of Tokyo in the Marunouchi neighborhood, the new Ciena office is more than twice the area of Ciena’s original Japan office in Uchisaiwaicho, Tokyo.





“With skyrocketing user demand for cloud-based services, video and mobile broadband and the volume of devices and data exploding, our clients in Japan are under intense pressure to automate and scale their networks,” said Rick Seeto, Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), Ciena. “Ciena’s new office in Tokyo strengthens our ability to help our clients build more intelligent and adaptive networks that can cater to the growing digital economy.”