Ciena opened a new, larger office in Tokyo, supporting recent growth in the company’s local business and preparing for future expansion of its workforce and customer base. Located in the center of Tokyo in the Marunouchi neighborhood, the new Ciena office is more than twice the area of Ciena’s original Japan office in Uchisaiwaicho, Tokyo.
Monday, August 20, 2018
Ciena expands in Tokyo
Monday, August 20, 2018 Ciena
