CENX lands Tier 1 European contract for service assurance

CENX announced a contract to provide its hyper-scale service assurance platform to a globally recognized European Tier 1 operator.



CENX's hyper-scale service assurance platform enables closed-loop assurance automation across virtual and hybrid networks.



Under the contract, CENX will support the launch of new digital services and business models across fixed, wireless and data center infrastructure. CENX will enable the operator to assure and monitor its physical and cloud network assets within a single-pane while enabling closed-loop automation to better manage increasing complexity.



"As carriers increase their network investments to launch next-generation services, the complexity to assure these offerings has skyrocketed. Our vision at CENX is to help communication service providers manage the complexity in their networks by providing a platform, which enables true network automation. Our latest customer win is a reflection of the strength and value of our solution. We have raised the bar for Tier 1 service assurance and are excited to deliver automation across this operator's 20+ networks around the globe," stated Jay McMullan, SVP, Sales & Marketing CENX.





