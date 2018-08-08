CenturyLink posts lower Q2 revenue, higher earnings as integration progresses

CenturyLink reported revenue of $5.90 billion for the second quarter 2018, compared to $6.04 billion for the second quarter 2017 on a pro forma basis. Diluted earnings per share was $0.27 for the second quarter 2018, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.06 for the second quarter 2017.



Total revenues declined 2.1%

Business revenues declined 1.6%

Consumers revenues declined 4.0%

The total number of consumer broadband customers was 4,906,000



"Our continued progress on integration efforts contributed to a solid quarter, with strong growth in Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow," said Jeff Storey, president and CEO of CenturyLink. "Across the company, we are focused on profitable growth and providing a better experience for our customers and employees."

