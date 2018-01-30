CBRS Alliance passes 100-Member Milestone

The CBRS Alliance, an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of "OnGo" shared spectrum solutions, now has over 100 member organizations.



The CBRS Alliance, which is now two years old, two-year anniversary, also announced the establishment of its Deployment and Operations (D&O) Working Group (WG), to be chaired by Piyush Raj, Director Technology Innovation, American Tower – the largest U.S. owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure – and Boingo Wireless Chief Technology Officer Dr. Derek Peterson. The fifth working group of the CBRS Alliance will be focused on identifying, defining and implementing end-to-end deployment models and operational best practices for OnGo connectivity, including the interconnections between networks, network operators, and roaming hubs.



“This incredible momentum we’ve achieved in a short two-year timespan is thanks to the energy and dedication of the working groups and member companies within the CBRS Alliance,” said Dave Wright, President of the CBRS Alliance. “Today’s establishment of the D&O WG and achievement of our 100-member milestone are both evidence of continued progress toward the commercialization of OnGo.”



Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services (Hong Kong) Ltd., Taoyuan Branch, Mobile Communications

DEKRA Certification, Inc.

Nemko (multiple approved locations)

Nokia Global Product Compliance Laboratory

Sporton International Inc.

TUV SUD Canada

“WInnForum is excited to have approved the first six labs for CBSD testing,” said Lee Pucker, CEO of the WInnForum. “Approval of WInnForum standards certified test labs provides a significant step towards commercialization of the CBRS Band. These approvals are considered the first wave of WInnForum CBRS Approved test labs with more to follow.”



The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be certifying CBSDs against CFR 47 Part 96 using FCC Authorized Test Labs.



Accordingly, the WInnForum is facilitating CBSD certification testing, against this test specification by approving FCC approved test labs to run the WInnForum CBSD tests.



