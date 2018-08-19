BT backs Telecom Infra Project's start-up accelerator programme

For the second year in a row, BT will host a start-up competition at the TIP Ecosystem Acceleration Centre (TEAC) at the BT Innovation Labs in Martlesham, Suffolk and in London’s Tech City.



The competition seeks start-ups in the Intent-Based Networking and Mobile fields. Entries will be judged by a panel of senior network and technology leaders from BT, Facebook, and TIP.Shortlisted companies will be invited to a final pitch event at BT Tower on Friday 12th October, where the winners will be chosen.



Last year's winners included Unmanned Life, Zeetta Networks and KETS Quantum Security.



Howard Watson, CTIO of BT, and a member of the TIP Board, said: “TIP was created to help tackle some of the big challenges in Telecoms, boosting global connectivity by supporting big ideas. We’re particularly interested in start-ups with innovative ideas on how to deploy mobile networks cost-effectively in rural areas, as we look ahead to the roll-out of 5G services.



The Telecom Infra Project is a global community that includes more than 500 member companies, including operators, infrastructure providers, system integrators, and other technology companies working together to transform the traditional approach to building and deploying telecom network infrastructure.



Interested companies should apply by 24th September 2018 via the TEAC UK website: https://www.btplc.com/Innovation/TEAC/index.htm