Brazil's Copel Telecom deploys Coriant's 200G transport

Copel Telecom, a regional telecom operator in Brazil and a subsidiary of the electric power utility company in the State of Paraná, has deployed 200G optical transmission technology from Coriant to scale its fiber backbone.



Copel Telecom uses Coriant's hiT 7300 DWDM platform to power its regional backbone, which supports residential Internet services covering more than 81 cities as well as corporate services offered in all 399 municipalities in Paraná. The recent upgrade uses Coriant CloudWave Optics technology to increase line-side transmission speeds to 200G per wavelength. In addition to increasing reach and spectral efficiency, the programmable interface solution enables Copel Telecom to reduce power, footprint, and cost as the network scales. Enhancements to the Coriant Transcend Chorus transport network management system enable simplified end-to-end service provisioning and advanced network control through software-defined programmability and automation.



“We continue to differentiate our services by helping customers take advantage of the digital revolution with fast, stable, and affordable connections,” said Adir Hannouche, Chief Executive Officer, Copel Telecom. “Our long-standing technology collaboration with Coriant has enabled us to keep pace with the capacity demands of end-user applications, and we are proud to announce that our network today is one of the first in Brazil to support 200G transmission.”



“The tremendous success that Copel Telecom has demonstrated with its residential GPON deployments has been one of the main drivers for increased capacity demand in the backbone network,” said Lucas Vanagas, Managing Director for South America, Coriant. “We are pleased to extend our relationship with Copel Telecom by providing the technology innovation, network design and professional services support that allows them to deliver an ultra-fast, always-on internet experience while reducing operations costs.”





Coriant CloudWave Optics combines advanced digital signal processing, photonic integration, and embedded software to enable flexi-rate coherent interface support including QPSK (100G), 8QAM (150G), and 16QAM (200G), with the latest generation of CloudWave Optics supporting higher baud rates and additional modulation formats, paving the way to transmission speeds of 400G per wavelength.