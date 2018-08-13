BigBear cites rapid growth in government cloud services

BigBear, a privately-held company offering cloud-based big data analytics solutions for government and commercial customers, reports more than 220 percent revenue growth last year and is on track to gain another 50 percent boost to revenue by the end of this year.



The company has office locations in Charlottesville, Virginia, and San Diego, California, and is opening a new office in Reston, Virginia.



“We’re excited about our new office location in the Washington, D.C. area as well as the progress our work has made serving our nation’s most critical defense missions,” said Frank Porcelli, CEO of BigBear. “By having our senior technology experts and engineers located near our customers, it enables the kind of close collaboration that is required to provide the high-level mission-critical support we deliver. We look forward to continuing to bring the incredible cost savings and productivity-enhancing benefits of our platform and expert team to more customers throughout the defense and intelligence communities.”



http://bigbear.io