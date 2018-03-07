Berlin Commercial Internet Exchange deploys Coriant Groove G30

The Berlin Commercial Internet Exchange (BCIX), Berlin’s leading Internet Exchange Point, has selected the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform to scale its distributed peering infrastructure. BCIX will use the Coriant platform to connect major data centers across Berlin. High-capacity neutral exchange services will include 100G Data Center Interconnect (DCI).



“The German economy continues to experience strong growth. The year over year doubling of IP traffic volumes we are seeing in the nation’s capital is further evidence of a robust business environment,” said Christian Kroeger, Managing Director, BCIX Management GmbH. “To meet the evolving high-speed connectivity demands of our customers, we are boosting the scalability of our backbone network with the Coriant Groove G30. After rigorous testing and analysis of competitive offerings, the Coriant solution demonstrated superior performance and flexibility, and met our stringent performance requirements for scalable, resilient, and low latency transport.”



Coriant said its flexible plug-and-play modular architecture and the recent introduction of a new Coherent Multiservice Sled, enables its Groove G30 solution to provide BCIX with a seamless and cost-effective path to higher interconnect speeds, including 400G client side and 600G line side transmission – without the need for forklift upgrades or costly and complex flexi-grid ROADMs.



“Berlin is an important internet hub not only for Germany, but also for the rest of Europe, and BCIX plays a critical role as a nexus point connecting many of the world’s most recognized brands and tech giants,” said Ronald Van der Kraan, Managing Director, Europe, Coriant. "We are excited to be working closely with BCIX as they enhance their customer value proposition and extend their market leadership as a premier provider of high-capacity internet exchange services.”









The new 1.2 Tbps modular sled leverages advances in integrated photonics and the latest 16nm coherent DSP.



Coriant said its new Groove G30 Coherent Multiservice Sled enables the platform to achieve new performance benchmarks, including:



Highest density – 9.6 Tbps of capacity in a compact and highly modular 1RU, a 2X improvement over the closest comparable solution; delivers unprecedented OpEx savings as networks scale

– programmable baud rate (30-70G baud), FEC (0-27%), and modulation depth (QPSK to 64QAM) enable operators to fine-tune and cost-optimize any transport application for the optimal spectral efficiency, lowest latency, and required transparent reach

Unmatched speed and reach – 600 Gbps single wavelength transmission for DCI and metro applications (up to 38.4 Tbps of capacity per fiber); 400 Gbps up to 1,000 kilometers, and 200 Gbps up to 4,000 kilometers for long-haul applications