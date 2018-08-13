BAE Systems partners with Flexera for government cloud migration

BAE Systems, the British defence, security and aerospace company, has formed a partnership with Flexera to help government agencies moving to the cloud better manage their software licenses and more accurately plan and budget for their future information technology (IT) needs.



Specifically, BAE Systems will integrate Flexera’s asset and license management tools into its scalable, hybrid cloud environment for government. The federated secure cloud, developed by BAE Systems and Dell EMC, is designed for any U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense (DoD), or federal/civilian government organization.



Flexera is based in Itasca, Illinois.



“With our federated secure cloud, we’re helping government agencies rethink how they share data, analyze information, and collaborate across their enterprises real-time while remaining consistent with strict governance and security requirements,” said Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Intelligence Solutions business. “It’s only natural that we’d partner with Flexera – a company reimagining how government IT assets and software licenses are bought, sold, managed, and secured.”





