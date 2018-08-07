Australia's NBN Co implements ARRIS DOCSIS 3.1

Australia's NBN Co has begun rolling out ARRIS's technology solutions for its nationwide launch of DOCSIS 3.1, which aims to bring gigabit-class broadband over the upgraded HFC network to three million premises in major Australian cities by 2020. Financial terms were not disclosed.



ARRIS technology powering the network includes:





E6000 Gen 2 Platform – the world's most widely deployed CCAP platform

OM4100 OptiMax – 4x4 segmentable nodes – scalable and upgradeable optical modules that extend the edges of the fiber network without requiring additional infrastructure at the plant

ServAssure NXT management platform – the system that provides visibility across the entire service environment to anticipate and resolve issues before they impact the consumer experience

ARRIS CM8200B – DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems

Global Services – supporting the planning, designing, implementation and operation of the network and business processes

"NBN Co has worked hard on the introduction of DOCSIS 3.1 onto the HFC network and we are very proud to be able to launch the technology onto the network with our HFC technology partner ARRIS," said Ray Owen, Chief Technology Officer at NBN Co. "This is another example of NBN Co using world-leading technology to deliver a better experience for Australians on the nbn broadband access network. DOCSIS 3.1 will not only double the capacity of the NBN Co HFC network, but it will also help us deliver a more stable and resilient service for end-users with the advanced technologies that it uses."