Australia bans Huawei and ZTE from 5G rollouts

The Australian government issued guidance to mobile operators requiring them to protect their networks and facilities against threats to national security from unauthorised access or interference. The guidance prohibits vendors "who are likely to be subject to extrajudicial directions from a foreign government that conflict with Australian law, may risk failure by the carrier to adequately protect a 5G network from unauthorised access or interference."



Acting Minister for Home Affairs Scott Morrison said the Government wants to realise the benefits of 5G but acknowledges that this new technology introduces additional risks.



“The security of 5G networks will have fundamental implications for all Australians, as well as the security of critical infrastructure, over the next decade,” Mr Morrison said.





