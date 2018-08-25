AT&T tests LTE-connected drones for medical deliveries

AT&T is testing LTE-connected drones for delivering temperature-sensitive medicines.



AT&T participated in a field trial in Puerto Rico with Merck and Softbox, which developed a thermal-insulated packaging system called "Skypod" that integrates AT&T's Internet of Things (IoT) technology.



Softbox, based in the UK, provides specialist temperature control packaging to the pharmaceutical industry.



"Merck is pleased to collaborate on this innovative new model for delivering medicines to patients in areas affected by natural disasters," said Brenda Colatrella, executive director, Corporate Responsibility at Merck. "We're proud of our long history of expanding access to our medicines and vaccines and collaborating to provide humanitarian assistance. The drone test flights give us hope that we will be able to provide a reliable supply of our medicines for disaster."



The AT&T Global SIM and AT&T Control Center connect and manage the Skypod's sensor data transmission. The web and mobile app reporting dashboard uses the AT&T Asset Management Operations Center.The drone is also connected to the AT&T network, providing a communications path for flight plan and telemetry data between the drone and ground control system.Last year, AT&T deployed the helicopter Flying COW (Cell on Wings, cell site on a drone) in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. It was the first time a drone had been used to connect residents with their mobile phone services after a disaster."With the 2018 hurricane season upon us, we are thinking about the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria last year. This trial is a fantastic example of 'IoT for Good,' showcasing that it's possible for connected medical drones to deliver vital medicines to people in times of disaster," said AT&T Region President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, John Vladimir Slamecka.