AT&T teams with RapidDeploy on cloud-based Computer-Aided Dispatch

AT&T and RapidDeploy are collaborating to provide Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) access to RapidDeploy's cloud-based Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) platform.



RapidDeploy, which is built on an open-API architecture, is a modern update to the dispatch solutions currently used by PSAPs. It can be integrated with relevant and emerging data-rich sources to improve public safety's situational awareness. AT&T is connecting PSAPs to the RapidDeploy platform using an AT&T Virtual Private Network.







https://rapiddeploy.com/

"AT&T has a proven track record of serving as the nation's trusted 911 solutions provider. By working together, we can help speed public safety's adoption of 21st century technology. We will equip public safety with the innovative and adaptable tools they deserve," said Steve Raucher, CEO and Co-founder, RapidDeploy.