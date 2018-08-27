AT&T Fiber hits 2 million business customer location milestone

AT&T announced a milestone for its expanding national fiber footprint: more than 450,000 U.S. business buildings lit with, enabling high-speed fiber connections to more than 2 million U.S. business customer locations. AT&T is bringing fiber to about 1,000 more business buildings per month. Nationwide, more than 8 million business customer locations are on or within 1,000 feet of AT&T fiber.
