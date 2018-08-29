AT&T adds Indianapolis to its mobile 5G rollout

AT&T added Indianapolis to its list of 5G rollout cities, joining Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Raleigh, and Waco.



“Indy is a city on the forefront of innovation and technology. Home to a variety of large and small businesses, thriving communities, and a local government that understands the importance of technology to fuel innovation and boost economic growth,” said Bill Soards, president AT&T Indiana. “Whether you’re a retailer, car wash owner, hospital, manufacturer, public safety entity or a bank, we expect 5G will eventually change the customer experience and provide new economic opportunities for your business. It was a natural choice for AT&T to name Indy as one of the twelve introductory 5G cities.”



AT&T invested nearly $425 million in its Indianapolis area wireless and wired networks during 2015-2017. In 2017, AT&T made more than 525 wireless network upgrades in the Indianapolis area. These include new cell sites, boosting network capacity and new wireless high-speed internet connections. The upgrades included its 5G Evolution technologies and LTE-LAA.



