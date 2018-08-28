ARM and Facebook join Yocto Project for Linux in embedded devices

The Yocto Project, the open source collaboration project that launched in 2011 to help developers create custom Linux-based systems for embedded products, announced ARM and Facebook as new platinum members, joining its 20 other member companies.



The Yocto Project provides a flexible set of tools and a space where embedded developers worldwide can share technologies, software stacks, configurations, and best practices to create tailored Linux images for embedded and Internet of Things (IOT) devices. An upcoming release is expected this fall.





“The next release will demonstrate Yocto Project’s ability to efficiently build and importantly, test complete Linux software stacks which are reproducible, easily audited and totally customizable in a maintainable way,” said Richard Purdie, Project Architect of the Yocto Project.