Arista to pay $400M to Cisco, resolving patent dispute

Cisco and Arista reached a settlement resolving their long-running patent dispute.



Under the deal, Arista will pay $400 million to Cisco, and Cisco agrees not to assert against Arista patents that were included in the litigation as long as Arista shall continue to implement workarounds it had put in place to certain of those patents.



In an SEC 8-K filing, Cisco also said Arista agreed to make certain changes to the user interfaces of its products.



The parties also to use an arbitration process to resolve any further patent infringement claims for the next three years, and not to bring to an action against the other for patent or copyright (except for any claims of source code misappropriation) infringement for the next five years.









