AMD transfers 7nm production to TSMC

AMD, which is "betting big" on the 7nm process node, confirmed that it will focus the breadth of its upcoming 7nm product portfolio on TSMC’s fabrication facilities. AMD said it makes sense to align its 7nm development closely with each of its foundry partner’s investments. It will continue to work with Global Foundries with their 14nm and 12nm technologies at their New York fab, which supports the ongoing ramp of AMD Ryzen, AMD Radeon and AMD EPYC processors.



AMD said it has already taped out multiple 7nm products at TSMC, including its first 7nm GPU planned to launch later this year and its first 7nm server CPU, which is expected to launch in 2019.



https://community.amd.com/community/amd-corporate/blog/2018/08/27/expanding-our-high-performance-leadership-with-focused-7nm-development





