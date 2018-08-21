Amazon EC2 launches burstable T3 instances for microservices

Amazon Web Services announced commercial availability of T3 instances, the next generation of burstable general-purpose instances for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), providing up to 30% improved price performance than previous generation T2 instances.



The new T3 instances are designed for applications with variable CPU usage that experience occasional spikes in demand – such as microservices, low-latency interactive applications, small and medium databases, virtual desktops, development environments, code repositories, and business critical applications. T3 instances feature Intel Xeon Scalable processors and support up to 5 Gbps in peak network bandwidth.



“Since T2 instances ‘burst’ on the scene in 2014, they’ve been wildly popular as they’ve helped customers optimize the cost and performance for applications that have variable CPU demands,” said Matt Garman, Vice President, Compute Services, AWS. “We think customers are going to be pretty excited by the launch of our third generation burstable instance (T3) as it’s both 30% more cost effective on a price-to-performance basis than the T2 and enables, by default, the unmatched capability of unlimited burst for customers’ applications.



