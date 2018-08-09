Amazon Aurora Serverless offers auto-scaling, per-minute pricing

AWS introduced a new deployment option for Amazon Aurora that automatically starts, scales, and shuts down database capacity with per-second billing for applications with less predictable usage patterns.



Amazon Aurora Serverless is a MySQL-compatible database built for the cloud. AWS said it is best suited for applications with intermittent or cyclical usage patterns. Customers will not need to manage the database servers.



“More and more customers are moving production applications and databases from Oracle and SQL Server to Amazon Aurora because it's a highly available, highly durable, built-for-the-cloud database at one tenth the cost of the older guard database offerings," said Raju Gulabani, Vice President, Databases, Analytics, and Machine Learning, at Amazon Web Services. “



Beta customers included NTT DOCOMO, Cognizant, Pagely, CB Insights, California Polytechnic State University, Currencycloud, and CourseStorm.



https://aws.amazon.com/aurora/serverless