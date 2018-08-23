Alicloud posts US$710 million in Q2 revenue, up 93% yoy

Alibaba's Cloud Computing division recorded revenue of RMB 4,698 billion (US$710 million) for Q2 2018, up 93% over the same period last year.



EBITA was RMB (488) million, reflecting a margin of -10% for the division.



Overall, the Alibaba Group achieved quarterly revenue of RMB 80,920 million (US$12,229 million), an increase of 61% year-over-year.



Some other highlights:





Revenue from digital media and entertainment increased 46% year-over-year to RMB5,975 million (US$903 million).

Annual active consumers on China retail marketplaces reached 576 million, an increase of 24 million from the 12-month period ended March 31, 2018.

Mobile MAUs on our China retail marketplaces reached 634 million in June 2018, an increase of 17 million over March 2018.





“We delivered another great quarter with 61% revenue growth as well as strong profit growth, excluding one-time items. We are pleased with the strength and rapid growth of our business at such significant scale,” said Maggie Wu, Chief Financial Officer of Alibaba Group. “The exceptional growth across our major segments of core commerce, cloud computing and digital media and entertainment validates our strategy of investing in customer experience, product, technology and infrastructure for the future."