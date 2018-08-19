AirTrunk raises AUD$850M for hyperscale data centers in Australia

AirTrunk, a colocation data center operator based in Singapore, announced AUD $850 million (US$621 million) in new financing for a major expansion of its Australian data centers in Sydney and Melbourne, and across key Asia-Pacific markets.



AirTrunk said it is seeing strong customer demand for its hyperscale data center solutions.



The funding was led by Deutsche Bank, with investments from AirTrunk founder and CEO, Robin Khuda, as well as Goldman Sachs and TSSP.



Khuda commented, “We saw a substantial amount of global interest in AirTrunk throughout the process, and are delighted to complete this financing arrangement with Deutsche Bank. Together with the new capital recently contributed by our shareholders, the new funds put us in a strong position to meet the growing demand from large cloud, content and enterprise customers in the Asia-Pacific region.AirTrunk Melbourne, which opened in November 2017, is designed for large cloud, content and enterprise customers. When fully completed, the data center will have a total capacity in excess of 50 megawatts of IT load across 20 data halls, making it the largest carrier neutral data center in Victoria.AirTrunk Sydney, which opened in September 2017, promises a total capacity in excess of 80 megawatts of IT load when fully completed, covering 64,000 square metres of floor space.