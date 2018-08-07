A10 offers "apps" for its multi-cloud and on-premises analytics platform

A10 Networks has enhanced its A10 Harmony Controller multi-cloud analytics and management platform with new "Harmony Apps" that support key A10 security solutions, namely, Thunder SSLi (SSL Insight), Thunder CFW (Convergent Firewall), and the Thunder CGN (Carrier-Grade Networking).
The initial set of A10 infrastructure apps available include:
- SSLi App for encrypted traffic, user behavior, and key information insights with the Thunder SSLi solution. The SSLi App also introduces enhanced centralized management and simplified workflows for Thunder SSLi deployment and operations.
- GiFW App for application, policy, and performance insights with Thunder CFW’s GiFW (Gi Firewall) solution.
- CGN App for subscriber and network services visibility with Thunder CGN’s CGNAT (Carrier-Grade NAT) solution.
A10 said it will foster an ecosystem of apps for 3rd party solutions that can be used to provide intelligent automation, make deployments extremely easy and validate configurations to ensure correct operation and security. In addition, apps can provide context-specific custom dashboards.
“Today, with applications being deployed on a multitude of cloud and on-premises infrastructures, app and security teams are pressured to ensure that security and availability is not compromised,” said Kamal Anand, Vice President of Cloud, A10 Networks. “The A10 Harmony Controller 4.1 enables a single pane of glass for secure app services, helping to ease the stress and burden that are weighing on IT teams”.