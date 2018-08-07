A10 offers "apps" for its multi-cloud and on-premises analytics platform

A10 Networks has enhanced its A10 Harmony Controller multi-cloud analytics and management platform with new "Harmony Apps" that support key A10 security solutions, namely, Thunder SSLi (SSL Insight), Thunder CFW (Convergent Firewall), and the Thunder CGN (Carrier-Grade Networking).



The initial set of A10 infrastructure apps available include:





SSLi App for encrypted traffic, user behavior, and key information insights with the Thunder SSLi solution. The SSLi App also introduces enhanced centralized management and simplified workflows for Thunder SSLi deployment and operations.

GiFW App for application, policy, and performance insights with Thunder CFW’s GiFW (Gi Firewall) solution.

CGN App for subscriber and network services visibility with Thunder CGN’s CGNAT (Carrier-Grade NAT) solution.