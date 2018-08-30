A10 announces preliminary revenue of $60.7 million

A10 Networks announced preliminary revenue of $60.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, up 12% year-over-year. GAAP net loss was $4.5 million, or $0.06 per share, and non-GAAP net income was $1.6 million, or $0.02 per share.



“We have made steady progress across our key initiatives including strengthening our team, increasing our pace of innovation, and targeting our R&D investments in cloud, security and 5G. While our first quarter was impacted by our sales transformation, we were pleased to see improved momentum in the second quarter,” said Lee Chen, president and chief executive officer of A10 Networks. “There are a number of trends in the market that play to A10's strengths that we believe present many opportunities for growth over the long-term. We are focused as a management team and believe we are on the right path to continue to improve our execution and drive growth.”



