256 GB microSD cards are aimed at mobile gamers

Kingston Technology introduced a 256 microSD car under its HyperX brand aimed at gamers.



The new Gaming microSD Card line is designed for mobile gamers who need additional storage to store and play games. The HyperX Gaming microSD cards feature read speeds of 100MB/s and write speeds of 80MB/s, meeting or exceeding Nintendo Switch requirements. The new product line is available in 64G, 128G and 256G capacities.



The HyperX Gaming microSD Card is compatible with Nintendo Switch, mobile phones, tablets and other portable gaming devices that have a microSD slot for extended storage.